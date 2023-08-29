Kenya: Low Scoring Weekend Marks Start of 2023-24 FKF Premier League Season

Nairobi — Three games ended in barren draws and only seven goals were scored in eight matches as the 2023-24 season of the FKF Premier League kicked off this weekend.

Tusker FC, new boys Murang'a Seal and Nzoia Sugar were the only winners in the opening weekend of the season.

The brewers beat Bandari FC 1-0 in Mombasa while Murang'a beat fellow debutants Shabana by the same margin at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay, with Nzoia beating Ulinzi Stars 2-1 in Bungoma.

For Tusker, it was a good way to start the season especially after the predicament that befell them last term, losing the league title on the last day of the season by just a point, and failing to clinch the FKF Cup after losing 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz in the final.

It was also a good way to show confidence as they have a hugely new squad, after the departure of several experienced, first team players at the end of last season.

Bandari, who have also hugely invested in a new squad, showed promise, but once again the effects of a non-synchronized team came to play.

Nzoia also picked up a huge momentum-gathering victory, noting they lost almost three quarters of the team that delivered a fourth place finish last season.

Joseph Mwangi and James Kibande moved to Tusker while Hassan Beja, goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi, defender Randy Bakari, Yassin Sije and Vincent Mahiga all moved to AFC Leopards.

These were some of Nzoia's key players, but they showed no hangover of missing them as they saw off the military side under the new leadership of Anthony Kimani, who joined after leaving Bandari.

Murang'a Seal also picked a win in their first ever top flight game, beating their fellow newbies Shabana FC by a solitary goal in Homa Bay.

Meanwhile, Leopards were held to a 0-0 draw by FC Talanta, while rivals Gor Mahia had to come from a goal down to play to a 1-1 draw with FC Sofapaka courtesy of Benson Omalla's late penalty.

Despite dropping points in their first game of the season, Gor tactician Jonathan McKinstry remains upbeat his side will come around, noting the first game of the season is always difficult.

"We are not quite at 100pc yet. It is coming and we could see that. I think a draw was a fair result though we were a bit disappointed not to win it right at the end. But we are still a work in progress and we will definitely improve," the tactician said.

FKF Premier League weekend results:

Bandari FC 0-1 Tusker FC, Nzoia Sugar 2-1 Ulinzi Stars, Shabana 0-1 Murang'a Seal, AFC leopards 0-0 FC Talanta, Gor Mahia 1-1 Sofapaka, Nairobi City Stars 0-0 Muhoroni Youth, Posta Rangers 0-0 Bidco United, Kariobangi Sharks 0-0 Kenya Police FC.