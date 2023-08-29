Kenya: Govt to Fund Overhaul of Obsolete Equipment at Nzoia Sugar - Ruto

Nairobi — The Government will support Nzoia Sugar Company revival programmes.

President William Ruto has said the Government will fund the company to overhaul its obsolete equipment.

The President said the Government will also provide funds to boost the cultivation of its Nucleus Estate.

He said the move seeks to increase the company's sugar cane production and milling capacity for it to operate optimally.

"We want to ensure this factory flourishes, spurs economic growth and expands employment opportunities for the people of Nzoia and its environs," he said.

The President said the Government will change the management of the company to a professional and private management.

"We are going to have a new management model that is going to serve the interests of the public and farmers," he said.

He spoke at Nzoia Sugar Company in Bungoma County in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and MPs.

The President said the Government has constructed and equipped more than 150 technical and vocational institutes across the country.

President Ruto said this was part of the Government's commitment to equipping the youth with market-ready competence.

He noted that the move was aimed at eradicating unemployment in the country.

The President explained that the Government is deliberately implementing programmes that will absorb students from tertiary colleges, citing County Aggregation and Industrial Parks and the Affordable Housing Projects.

"Our goal is to equip youth with practical skills so that we can employ them upon completion," he said.

Adding: "For the first time we have a compressive plan for creating jobs for the youth using deliberate government programmes."

At Nabing'eng'e in Bungoma County, he officially opened the Bungoma North Technical and Vocational College.

Smart agriculture

Earlier, in Kopsiro, he inspected the ongoing construction of the Chepkurkur Technical Training Institute whose primary subject of focus will be smart agriculture.

"The practical knowledge gained particularly on agriculture will add value and help us explore fully the region's huge farming potential," he said.

He said the Government is establishing ICT hubs in every ward across the country to ensure youth benefit from digital job opportunities.

In Sang'alo, Kanduyi, Bungoma County, he launched the Bungoma County Aggregation and Industrial Park.

The President said the Government is establishing county aggregation and Industrial parks in every county to enhance counties' value addition capacity and create jobs.

"This intentional investment will spur higher value-added production, create more employment and boost our exports that will spur inclusive and sustainable growth in the country," he said.

The President said the Government has opened the second phase of farmers registration to ensure every farmer has adequate fertiliser.

He said the Government will bring subsidized fertilizer distribution centers closer to the farmers to ease the process.

"Take advantage of this opportunity to register and tell us how many bags of fertilizer you need."

He said the Government is keen on supporting farmers to increase the production of food and ultimately reduce the cost of living.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President said the Government will construct 20,000 houses under the affordable housing programme that will create 40,000 jobs opportunities.

Gachagua said provincial administrators have been instructed to register vulnerable citizens over 70 years under the cash transfer programme.

The Deputy President lauded residents of Mt Elgon for utilizing the Government's Subsidised Fertiliser programme to increase food production.

"While flyover Mt Elgon region we have seen the maize plantations are doing very well," he said.

Mudavadi called on Kenyans to support President Ruto's climate change mitigation efforts by planting trees. - Presidential Communication Service