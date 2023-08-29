Kenya: Parents to Access Up to Sh500,000 Aspira School Fees Loan Online

Parents can now access loans for school fees through Buy Now Pay Later firm, Aspira.

Learners from Kindergarten to universities will be able to get funding from up to Sh500,000 under the Aspira Soma Education Loan facility.

According to Aspira Kenya COO Irshad Muttur, the credit can be accessed by existing customers as well as newly onboarded clients.

The Soma loan was launched in the country in a bid to empower parents to offer their children quality education.

"Kenyans place a high premium of education, and this facility is designed to solve the challenges in paying school fees for students and aims to ensure funds are available when the parents, guardians and sponsors need them," he said.

"Getting timely access to education financing should not be a problem especially when it affects the welfare and future of your child," Muttur added

"Soma Education Loan is bridging that gap by empowering parents in terms of convenient and affordable finance so that our children can stay in school and learn."

Borrowers can repay the loans within the school term at an affordable interest rate of only two percent per month.

Primary and secondary school learners are expected to resume their studies for the third term from August 29.

More than 140,000 and 300,000 students are expected next month to report to institutions of higher learning and training colleges respectively with most parents raising concern over lack of funds to pay fees due to 'hard economic times.

Aspira Kenya was launched in 2018, allowing Kenyans to buy goods and services ranging from household goods and personal electronics to travel and insurance, on credit, with free credit assessment.

While personal lending is capped at Sh500,000, SMEs can access up to Sh3 million to upscale their businesses.