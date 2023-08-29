South Africa: Senzo Murder Accused Rushed Into New Home

Chipane Lesley Kgaphola, a former landlord, took the stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

He detailed the arrest of Mthobisi Mncube, one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

YeMncube had rented a room on Kgaphola's property in 2015, just months after the death of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

Meyiwa was fatally shot at the Vosloorus family home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, on 26 October 2014.

Kgaphola explained that Mncube and his former partner, Kagiso Tefu, moved in earlier than agreed upon.

"I received payment from Mr Mncube. The couple then moved in. It was R1,600 for January," he said.

"He didn't specifically explain why, but he said they needed to move in and they did. They moved into room five, which is close to the kitchen."

Kgaphola confirmed that Mncube had dreadlocks, which is significant as state witnesses testified that one of the intruders in Meyiwa's killing had dreadlocks.

Evidence presented in court revealed that pictures of Mncube with dreadlocks were found on his phone, along with images of guns, ammunition, an axe, and a panga.

Kgaphola also stated that Mncube was arrested weeks after moving in, while Tefu continued to live on the property despite his arrest.

Tefu then testified about how she met Mncube in January 2015 and how they moved in together.

She recounted the day of Mncube's arrest, detailing how police officers stopped them, pointed firearms at Mncube, and found a firearm on top of a wardrobe in their room.

She also revealed that she continued living on the property until late 2015 and was responsible for paying the rent.

The trial is set to resume on Tuesday.

