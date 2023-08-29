South Africa: Eskom Blackouts and Transnet Troubles Imperil Public Finances, Warns Godongwana

28 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ray Mahlaka

Although Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has not confirmed that budget cuts are in the offing, the National Treasury has already told provincial government departments to start cutting costs to prevent a collapse in public finances.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the intensity of Eskom blackouts and perennial inefficiencies at Transnet's operations have undermined any efforts to grow the economy this year, which is also putting public finances under immense pressure.

The harm caused to the economy and public finances is so severe that Godongwana is expected to announce wide-scale cuts to the budgets of provinces for 2023 and 2024 when he presents the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 25 October.

"There have been a number of changes since we presented the Budget [in February] and all those changes are beginning to impact negatively on the fiscal framework," Godongwana told Daily Maverick.

Since Godongwana presented the 2023/4 Budget in February, South Africa's economic fortunes have turned for the worse, with Eskom blackouts surpassing those of 2022, trains and ports operated by Transnet continuing to be unreliable and commodity prices tumbling. Because of these factors, the government is heading for a bigger-than-expected budget deficit this year, as its revenue from tax collections (especially from mining companies) is declining while state expenditure is rising.

"In that sense, we will apply some of these issues when we table the Medium-Term Budget Statement on 25 October," Godongwana said.

The February...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.