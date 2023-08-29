Africa: Unlocking the Power of Youth in Tackling Climate Change

opinion

In an increasingly volatile world, the grip of extreme weather events tightens, unleashing droughts, floods, and heat waves that wreak havoc on vulnerable communities. The repercussions are dire--lost livelihoods, food scarcity, and parched water sources. Alarming as it is, the impact of these events hits hardest on youth and children, amplifying inequalities and deepening divides. Yet, amidst this unfolding crisis, a glimmer of hope emerges from an unexpected source--youth stepping up to champion climate action.

Across the globe, the landscape is changing, and it's not just the weather. The effects of extreme weather events disproportionately affect the young, propelling them into a new era of the need for urgent climate action. Recent years have witnessed a surge in youth activism surrounding environmental issues, an awakening that is set to intensify as the urgency for rapid response grows.

As a young environmentalist and the visionary behind the Green Generation initiative, I've come to understand that integrating youth into established climate frameworks is pivotal to nurturing their involvement in shaping a sustainable future for Africa. Empowered by firsthand experiences, young individuals drive climate action forward, fuelled by a deep desire.

Youth engagement in climate change is more than a symbolic gesture--it's a movement gaining formidable momentum. A recent UNDP People's Climate Vote showed that nearly 70 percent of those under 18, view climate change as a global emergency. The echoes of young voices also resounded in the COP26 meeting, where a Global Youth Position statement representing over 40,000 youth leaders called for integrating youth rights in climate change combat deals.

This movement is set to expand, and the global community must harness the vitality and energy of young people in tackling climate change. The youth have surged to the forefront of the climate action movement, epitomizing passion, commitment, and innovative thinking.

With fresh perspectives and innovative solutions, youth offer a dynamic approach to shaping a sustainable world. Not only are they the torchbearers of a greener future, but they are also the generation that will inherit the consequences of climate change. Recognizing youth's invaluable contributions, an opportunity lies ahead at the upcoming Africa Climate Summit 2023 to solidify their place as key stakeholders in climate action dialogues.

The Africa Climate Summit happening in Nairobi, Kenya, from the 4th - 6th, is an opportunity to showcase Africa's resources and solutions to the climate crisis to attract capital investments. As a precursor of this Summit, young people have not been left behind and have been self-organizing and self-mobilizing to host a pre-summit dubbed the African Youth Climate Assembly (AYCA) from 1st to 3rd September to showcase African solutions to global challenges.

With a focus on encouraging collaboration and engagement, the conference intends to unite and amplify the voices of African youth, share ideas, and demonstrate youth solutions in the global battle against climate change. Some suggestions are related to environmental sustainability, such as recycling waste materials and plastic bottles to protect the environment, among many other innovative initiatives. AYCA will bring together young change-makers from more than 60 African countries and beyond, exhibiting their work and establishing connections between them and all heads of state, decision-makers, well-respected individuals, business leaders, and non-state actors.

Historically, youth have been left on the sidelines in decision-making processes, which should never have been the case. The youth's potential impact knows no age limit, as multiple studies show that education is pivotal in driving public opinion on climate change.

This revelation emphasizes the importance of incorporating climate education into curricula worldwide. Educational institutions can unlock a powerful force for change by imparting a comprehensive understanding of climate change issues.

While youth rise to the occasion, their voices often remain unheard. Media and advocacy platforms must embrace the call for inclusivity, offering a platform for these emerging leaders. By doing so, society can tap into a wellspring of creative and game-changing ideas to help us tackle global environmental challenges such as the climate crisis.

The call for climate action is universal, transcending borders and generations. Youth, driven by creativity, innovation, and boundless energy, stand poised to be the catalysts of change. Their ideas, innovations, and the youth's solutions must be meaningfully embraced and supported with resources, including funding and skills, to help them advance to the next level. In a world where the stakes have never been higher, it is imperative that we open doors, amplify voices, and welcome the youth into the global conversation. As we navigate the complexities of climate change, their involvement is not just an option--it's an essential pathway toward a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

The author is a Lead Coordinator, African Youth Climate Assembly (AYCA) and Africa Climate Summit (ACS) Youth Engagement