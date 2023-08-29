Southern Africa: SA Government Remains Silent Over Widespread Reports of Electoral Abuses in Zimbabwe

analysis

The South African Presidency has called on Zimbabwe's political parties to work together for peace and prosperity, but the government has failed to comment on widespread reports of electoral abuses.

The South African government remains mum on the credibility of the widely condemned elections of Zimbabwe, which saw Zanu-PF maintain its 43-year-long rule.

Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa won 52.6% of last week's vote, controversially clinching a second term, while Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) won 44%, according to the official results which were announced on Sunday.

Reacting to the results on Monday evening, South Africa's Presidency congratulated Zimbabwe for holding elections but remained silent on the preliminary findings made by observer missions, including from the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

"South Africa is conscious that these elections took place under a difficult economic environment due to the burdening sanctions which the people of Zimbabwe continue to unjustly endure ... South Africa calls on all the parties in Zimbabwe to work in unison in sustaining peace and work towards development and shared prosperity in the country," said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Flawed vote

The head of the SADC election observer mission, Dr Nevers Mumba, said the election had been relatively peaceful and calm, but was marred by provisions of Zimbabwe's Constitution being broken, the Electoral Act being overlooked and SADC guidelines abused....