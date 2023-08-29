Rwanda: Explainer - Inside Rwanda's Partnership Deal With Bayern Munich

Rwanda has seen its tourism sector thrive through strategic collaborations with sports giants such as Arsenal, PSG, and the Basketball Africa League. As of August 27, another football powerhouse has joined the ranks - Bayern Munich Football Club.

Inking a partnership with Visit Rwanda, the German-based football club has taken on the role of the official Platinum and tourism partner. This significant partnership carries far-reaching implications for both parties, as elucidated by Clare Akamanzi, CEO of Rwanda Development Board, during an episode of The New Times' weekly podcast, The Long Form on Sunday.

Boosting Rwanda's Economy through German Tourists

Akamanzi highlights that German tourists contribute significantly to Rwanda's economic prosperity through their substantial spending. The Bayern Munich partnership not only solidifies relations between the two countries but also stirs greater interest in tourism between Germany and Rwanda. This heightened tourism activity is projected to provide a substantial economic boost.

"Germany ranks among the top 6 sources of tourism for us. The nations we've partnered with are all within this top echelon. By adding Germany - a market with immense growth potential - to this list, we stand to gain substantially. Moreover, Germans tend to outspend the average tourist per day. This influx of German tourists promises a considerable increase in revenue," Akamanzi asserts.

She further emphasizes that Rwanda's choice of partnership markets is a calculated one, targeting countries with untapped tourism potential.

Sports partnerships will drive Rwanda's post Covid-19 recovery

While the global economy grappled with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rwanda exhibited an impressive recovery rate of 90%, outpacing the overall rate of 65%. This resilience can be attributed, in part, to Rwanda's strategic sports-based partnerships. Visit Rwanda's associations with Arsenal and PSG have yielded remarkable outcomes.

Akamanzi says that incorporating FC Bayern Munich into this lineup is expected to magnify the sector's profitability. As one of Europe's most distinguished football clubs, FC Bayern Munich possesses an extensive reach that can be harnessed to Rwanda's advantage, enhancing exposure and driving tourism interest.

Reinforcing Rwanda's Identity through Branding

The government is progressively positioning the nation as a dynamic sports and tourism hub. To solidify this image, consistent messaging is crucial. Partnering with FC Bayern Munich contributes to this endeavor by projecting Rwanda as an appealing business and tourism destination.

Akamanzi asserts, "To engage in business with any entity, they must first be acquainted with you. This partnership is a means to introduce Rwanda to the world - as a land of captivating tourism attractions, a rapidly growing global economy, and a business-friendly environment, not only within Africa but on a global scale. This is who we are, and this is how we want the world to perceive Rwanda."

Catalyzing Sports Development

Rwanda's commitment to sports development is evident in partnerships like the PSG Academy in Huye, which has yielded exceptional results, including the recent U-11 and U-13 PSG club world cup victories through professional training. The partnership with FC Bayern Munich, which focuses on training clinics and coaches across the country, continues this trajectory.

The RDB CEO further said that, "Our ambition is global engagement. This entails drawing tourists and investors from around the world and establishing partnerships in strategic sectors pivotal for our nation's development."

FC Bayern Munich's intent to establish an academy in Rwanda holds the promise of nurturing quality football players and successful teams - a prospect that has been scarce in Rwandan football for some time.

The partnership between FC Bayern Munich and Visit Rwanda holds immense potential, offering economic, branding, and developmental advantages that are poised to further elevate Rwanda on the global stage, according to Clare Akamanzi.