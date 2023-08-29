South Africa: 'They Started Beating Me, Kicking Me' - Lesufi's Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens Accused of Brutal Assault

28 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Takudzwa Pongweni

As part of his efforts to reduce crime, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi introduced 6,000 'crime prevention wardens' to monitor and police the province. The initiative was met with scepticism and questions from political parties, independent policing consultants and civil rights organisations regarding their legality. Now, allegations of assault by the wardens have emerged.

During his maiden State of the Province Address in February 2023, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the issue of fighting crime would be his administration's priority.

To this end, Lesufi announced a list of measures, including increasing Gauteng's budget for fighting crime from R750-million to a multibillion-rand budget over the next three years, the procurement of 180 state-of-the-art drones, and the training of 6,000 crime prevention wardens (CPWs) -- young men and women employed to monitor and police Gauteng around the clock.

Reports of brutality

One of the concerns expressed by civil society groups specialising in policing, such as the Institute for Security Studies, is that poorly trained and poorly monitored CPWs could abuse their power - a problem evident in the SA Police Service.

Now, Daily Maverick has received reports of brutality by the CPWs.

On 25 May, an individual (whose name we are withholding) from Katlehong had his home searched by several of Lesufi's crime prevention wardens.

"They said it was a random search and that they were looking for possible suspects selling drugs," he said.

He allowed the search as he was under the impression that the wardens were members of the SA National Defence Force...

