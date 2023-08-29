Zimbabwe: Please Pray for Zimbabwe - Ccc Leader Nelson Chamisa Asks Churches As Opposition 'Takes Action' Against Disputed Election Result

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader has urged church leaders and intercessors to pray for Zimbabwe as the nation "resolves a political crisis".

Chamisa, was defeated by Zanu PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa who garnered 52.6% of the vote while he secured 44% of the vote.

Addressing a press conference Sunday afternoon, Chamisa rejected the results and assured adding his party will be taking action.

The opposition leader however did not reveal what "action" the party will be taking but made a clarion call to intercessors to pray for the nation which he said is facing a political crisis.

Said Chamisa: "I encourage the church of Zimbabwe, intercessors across the world, please pray for Zimbabwe as we go into these decisive steps to make sure that we fix aright our country and we restore democracy, legitimacy, peace, sanity, respect of each and every citizen.

"I ask you leaders and change champions to be vigilant and ensure that together the voice of change rings loud. Your voice and effort shall not be disregarded.

"We shall not allow that, let us come together and defend our voice, effort and liberating ideas, one man one vote, it must happen."

He added: "Africa do not leave us, particularly our fellow brothers and sisters in the region and on the continent, we count on your solidarity as we seek to resolve this emerging political crisis,

"I know God has remembered us. Help us in this remembrance and this last march."