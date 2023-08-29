Zimbabwe: ZEC Deletes Presidential Poll Results From Website

28 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has deleted last week's Presidential election results from its website.

Its Excel spreadsheet has also been removed from the site, without the usual explanation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa retained his post with 52.6% of the vote, in a poll that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) intends to contest in court.

CCC President Nelson Chamisa, who got 44% according to the election management body, claims he won the election with over 60% of the vote, against ZEC's Sunday results.

A ruling party affiliate Zanu PF Patriots claimed Team Pachedu, the pressure group keeping ZEC on its toes, was to blame for the absence of results.

"ZEC's website is down, and we all know the culprit, it's PacheduZW. We are in a dangerous cyber war, it's unfortunate that CCC works with an institution that attacks State Institutions," it said on Twitter.

"Pachedu's plan is simple, paralyze and discredit ZEC. We defeated Chamisa, we will defeat the government funding Pachedu."

Chamisa rejected Zimbabwe's general election results vowing his party will not wait five more years to take action.

His position has been further cemented by abrasive Election Observer reports from regional body SADC, the Carter Centre and EU who all agree Zimbabwe's electoral field was neither free nor the conditions conducive for a free plebiscite.

Team Pachedu is currently dissecting ZEC operations, accusing it of keeping the voters roll secret, ignoring delimitation boundaries, allowing people without national identification cards to vote and allowing quasi-security organisation Forever Friends Zimbabwe (FAZ) to intimidate voters in a long list of issues.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.