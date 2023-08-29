Southern Africa: Namibian MP Trashes President's Congratulatory Message to Mnangagwa - Says Whatever He Says Represents Swapo Not Namibians

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) legislator Inna Hengari has trashed her President Hage Gottfried Geingob's congratulatory to Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Geingob sent his message hours after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced Mnangagwa had retained the presidency with 52.6% of the vote against rival Nelson Chamisa's 44%.

"On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend warmest congratulations to Mnangagwa on his re-election as President of Zimbabwe. I also extend felicitations to Zanu PF our sister party, on the victory in the peaceful elections of August 23," Geingob had said.

The result is being contested by Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) which claims it was rigged in Mnangagwa's favour by ZEC.

Responding to her President, Hengari said the congratulatory message was not coming from Namibians but from Zanu PF's fellow revolutionary party SWAPO.

"We apologize on behalf of all law-abiding citizens of Namibia, this man did not issue this congratulatory message on our behalf as a country. This is a message from SWAPO to Zanu PF, not from Namibians to Zimbabweans," she said.

SADC trashed ZEC processes on Friday, describing it as having fallen short of constitutional and regional expectations.

The European Union (EU), United Nations (UN) and Commonwealth have also raised issues with the manner in which it was handled.