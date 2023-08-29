Sudan: Tribal Fighting in South Darfur's Kubum Continues Despite Multiple Interventions

28 August 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Kubum — Clashes that broke out in the beginning of August between members of the Salamat and Beni Halba tribes in Kubum, South Darfur, are still continuing, despite various community efforts to stop the fighting. A reconciliation conference is planned for September 5.

Activist Salem El Nau told Radio Dabanga that fighting between the two tribes resumed over the weekend and spread to Artala and Dagdousa in the northern part of Kubum locality.

Dozens of people were killed. Many others were injured, El Nau said. Hundreds fled the violence.

"Those displaced by the ongoing violence that erupted on August 4 are living in the open in Kubum town and surroundings in tragic conditions, because of the rains and the spread of diseases, in particular among children," El Nau said, and called on aid organisations to intervene urgently.

The Beni Halba are 'Arab' cattle herders having their stronghold in neighbouring Ed El Fursan. The Salamat, an 'Arab' herders' tribe with roots in Chad, settled in Central Darfur about two decades ago.

Efforts to reconcile the cattle herders have failed so far. "Several peace committees from Um Dukhun, El Salam, Mukjar, Zalingei, Ed Daein have attempted to stop the clashes, to no avail," the source explained.

"Leaders of the tribes pledged under oath to stop the hostilities more than once, but this did not stop the fighting. The only positive result was the exchange of 55 prisoners by the warring parties."

A reconciliation conference between the two parties is scheduled for September 5. El Nau said.

He accused "security circles" of fuelling the conflict and warned that "the fighting could turn into an all-out civil war in the region if it is not stopped soon".

