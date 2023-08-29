Uganda: Livelihoods of Low Income Earners Threatened As New Trade Order Take Effect in Jinja City

The newly established trade order in Jinja City is casting a shadow over the lives of low-income earners who have relied on operating kiosks along various streets in the city.

These individuals, who have depended on vending for their livelihood, find themselves in a precarious situation as the city authorities, in collaboration with law enforcement, launch operations targeting roadside vendors and unregulated structures.

Over the past several months, Jinja city authorities, supported by law enforcement agencies, have been conducting operations aimed at regulating roadside vendors and curbing the operation of illegal structures, including ungazetted taxi stages and kiosks.

However, these operations have had a profound impact on the income sources of many low-income individuals who have been struggling to make ends meet through vending.

Nabirye Bitamiisi Nangobi, a resident of Nalufenya A in Jinja City, is one of the many individuals adversely affected by these operations. As a mother of eight, including two children with visual impairments, Nangobi's kiosks on Wilson Road were recently demolished, leaving her in a dire situation. She explained that her kiosk was her primary source of livelihood, providing for her family's needs.

"I am in a very difficult situation now. My children with special needs require specialized learning materials like braille, and without a stable source of income, they might have to drop out of school," lamented Nangobi.

Her husband, Asuman Kigoma, shared her concerns, emphasizing the unique challenges their family faces due to the loss of their vending business.

Jinja City Clerk Edward Lwanga acknowledged the impact of these operations on the city's residents. He stated that the aim of the operations is to bring order to the city's trade landscape.

He also encouraged those who have been affected by the operations to engage with city officials to explore alternative trading locations.

"Our intention is to establish a sense of trade order within the city. We understand the challenges faced by some individuals due to these operations, and we are willing to work with them to find viable solutions," Lwanga asserted.

In response to the concerns raised by affected residents, the city leadership, in collaboration with the area Member of Parliament, Dr. Timothy Batuwa, has initiated visits to the homes of those affected.

This effort aims to assess the real impact of the operations on the livelihoods of the residents and explore possible ways to mitigate the challenges they face.

Dr. Batuwa expressed his commitment to addressing the concerns of his constituents, particularly those who rely on vending for their income.

Edward Lwanga, the Town Clerk of Jinja City, reiterated the city's willingness to engage with affected individuals to find appropriate solutions to their predicament.

The evolving trade landscape in Jinja City underscores the complex balance between urban development, regulatory measures, and the socioeconomic welfare of its residents.