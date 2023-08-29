Uganda: Court Denies Bail to Masaka Murder Suspect for Third Time

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has once again rejected the bail application for Masaka murder suspect Mugera John, marking the third time his request for release has been denied.

The court cited inadequacy of sureties and dismissed his health-related treatment needs as reasons for rejecting the application.

The decision by Justice Alice Komuhangi Khauka to deny Mugera's bail application left his relatives in a state of distress, with emotions running high due to what they perceive as an unjust outcome.

The heart-wrenching scene unfolded within the premises of the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kololo with the presiding judge, Justice Komuhangi, emphasizing that the sureties provided by Mugera were insufficient, and the argument regarding his health requirements for specialized treatment was not deemed valid. Consequently, the bail application was dismissed.

Magistrate Kemigisha Milicent, who read the ruling on behalf of Justice Komuhangi, stated,

"The court found Mugera's sureties unsubstantial and his health condition manageable within the prison system, thus invalidating the grounds for bail."

While facing the weight of the court's decision, Mugera maintained his composure.

However, his relatives were unable to contain their grief, exiting the courtroom in tears. The repeated denial of bail has left them questioning the fairness of the legal process.

In a related development, the same court postponed the hearing of the case involving legislators Mohammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana to September 25th.

The adjournment is pending a constitutional ruling that pertains to the ongoing trial.

Ssegirinya's lawyer, Samuel Muyizzi said, "We have reservations about the set date as it might pose challenges for my client, Ssegirinya, to be present in court."

Allan Ssewanyana, one of the accused legislators, disclosed that his health has further deteriorated during the legal proceedings.

Despite being granted bail to access specialized treatment, financial constraints have hindered his ability to pursue the necessary medical care.

The denial of bail for Mugera John and the ongoing legal battles of the legislators highlight the complex nature of the legal system in Uganda, touching upon issues ranging from health considerations to the adequacy of the bail sureties.

The repeated denial of bail to Mugera John raises questions about the balance between justice and individual circumstances within the legal framework.