Rwanda: Prince Kid, Miss Elsa to Wed on September 1

28 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Dieudonne Ishimwe, popularly known as Prince Kid, and Miss Rwanda 2017 Elsa Iradukunda will officially tie the knot on Friday, September 1.

The two legally married on March 3, and will have other wedding ceremonies including the introduction wedding and reception on Friday at Intare Conference Arena.

The New Times understands that the two have been dating since 2020, but their love affair went viral in 2022 when Miss Elsa was arrested for allegedly interfering with ongoing investigations on sexual assault and sexual harassment that her then boyfriend was being charged with.

Prince Kid is Chief Executive of Rwanda Inspiration Backup, the firm that used to organise Miss Rwanda competitions, before they were halted following his arrest in 2022 on charges of sexual harassment.

He was however, acquitted in December 2022 by Nyarugenge Intermediate Court, after the presiding judge said that the prosecution failed to prove the authenticity of various accounts made by the witnesses and that the testimonies against Ishimwe carried contradictions.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors appealed against the decision and his appeal trial is set for September this year.

