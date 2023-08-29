Rwanda Awaits Solid Commitments on Emission Cuts at Climate Summit

Rwanda's Minister for Environment, Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, has said the country expects tangible commitments and pledges to increase access to reliable low-carbon energy during the Africa Climate Summit. The summit will take place from September 4 to 6, in Kenya and is co-hosted by the African Union.

Currently, 62 per cent of the total power used in Rwanda is delivered from renewable energy sources.

"Renewable energy targets would involve an overall energy mix, expanding to clean energy and exploring specific capacity goals for appropriate technologies (solar, wind, hydro and geothermal)," she told The East African.

Africa Climate Summit must press for increasing adaptation finance to Africa by more than double and ensure it is based on Africa's needs, and reaches the communities at the forefront of the climate crisis, Mithika Mwenda, Executive Director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), said.

Over 1,000 organisations who are members of the consortium from across Africa have sent a letter to the summit organisers seeking a strong focus on adaptation finance.

The non-state actors were worried that Africa is losing focus on uniting for the adoption of the framework on the Global Goal for Adaptation.

The statement issued by the consortium of over 1,000 organisations noted: "As Non-State Actors, we are deeply concerned about the impacts of the climate crisis on our continent and its people. We are witnessing the devastating effects of droughts, floods, cyclones, desertification, food insecurity, displacement, and conflicts.

"We are also aware of the historical and current responsibilities of the developed countries in causing and exacerbating this crisis and their failure to provide adequate support to the most vulnerable countries and communities."

The Africa Climate Summit is a unique opportunity for the continent, through its leaders, to raise the urgency of addressing the climate emergency and protecting the rights and livelihoods of its citizens.

It is also an opportunity to build momentum and solidarity for the African Agenda at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28), and beyond, by highlighting African countries' common interests and aspirations in achieving a low-carbon, climate-resilient, and inclusive development.

Demands and redlines

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The non-state actors have formulated a set of demands or redlines that they expect the African leaders to uphold and champion at the summit.

"We reiterate that climate policies and action measures should not only aim to reduce greenhouse gas and adapt to the impacts of climate change, but also ensure that they are consistent with the principles of climate justice, human rights, gender equality, and intergenerational equity," they stated.

They demanded that all debates and decisions at the summit must respect, protect, and fulfill the human rights of all people, especially those left vulnerable and marginalized by the effects of climate change, such as indigenous peoples, women, children, persons with disabilities, and poor communities.

Empowering women and girls as agents of change and leaders in climate action, ensuring their full, equal, and meaningful participation in decision-making processes at all levels and addressing the gender-specific impacts of climate change on their lives and livelihoods, are among the demands.

The Africa Climate Summit aims to address critical issues of green growth, climate finance, and sustainable development.

However, the direction of climate finance remains unclear, prompting Lesmore Ezekiel, the Director of Programmes at the Africa Conference of Churches, to question the emphasis on carbon markets at the expense of urgent matters such as loss and damage, and adaptation funds.

And experts have called on the summit to prioritise green energy transition.

At least 15 African Presidents are expected at the summit themed, "Driving green growth and climate finance solutions for Africa and the world."