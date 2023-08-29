Rwanda Biomedical Centre Relies on Youth Centres, Campaigns to Curb HIV in Eastern Province

Officials at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) are emphasizing community engagement, the utilization of youth centers, and parental involvement as key measures to counter the high spread of HIV in the Eastern Province.

Information from the RBC indicates that the Eastern Province has the highest rate of HIV transmission in the country. For instance, between June 22 and July 21 of this year, 97 new cases were recorded in the province, compared to 52 in the Southern Province, 39 in Kigali City, 32 in the Northern Province, and 27 in the Western Province.

Statistics also reveal that at least 12 per cent of girls under the age of 18 in the Eastern Province visit health centers and hospitals for pregnancy tests, while the national average is 7 per cent. This suggests that young people in the Eastern Province are more exposed to sexual activity than their counterparts in other provinces.

During a media interview, Dr. Basile Ikuzo, the Director of the HIV Prevention Unit at RBC, stated that individuals aged 15-24 account for 35 percent of all new HIV infections in the country.

"In Rwanda, a minimum of 35 percent of new infections occur among young people aged 15 to 24. Boys aged 15-19 are less likely to be infected compared to their female counterparts of the same age," he noted.

He pointed out that many young people lack access to sexual and reproductive health information and services, which would play a crucial role in their protection.

RBC recommended that providing testing and treatment services to people in the Eastern Province is crucial in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The province has launched a 14-day campaign aimed at raising awareness about HIV prevention and offering access to testing and treatment services for the most vulnerable groups.

Jeanne Nyirahabimana, the Executive Secretary of the Eastern Province, stated that the province intends to increase campaigns that sensitize communities to voluntary testing while encouraging AIDS prevention.

"Some individuals have already begun medication, but doctors indicate that there are people who discontinue it. This is not advisable either; it is important for those who have started medication to take it as prescribed by the doctor. We are committed to putting effort into this, with a focus on the youth," she said.

Elie Ntirandekura, the head of the Kayonza Youth Friendly Center, discussed the significance of such facilities in combating the virus spread.

"Through Adolescent Youth Friendly Services, youths have access to clinics with trained nurses who provide treatment and guidance on AIDS. Many of the youth we serve request an increased supply of condoms, sometimes surpassing the center's capacity. We urge partners of these youth-friendly centers to collaborate closely in the fight against HIV/AIDS," he remarked.

The Rwanda Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (RPHIA), a comprehensive nationwide survey conducted in 2019, revealed that the prevalence of HIV among Rwandans aged 15-64 is 3 percent.

An estimated 39 million people worldwide were living with HIV in 2022, with 29.8 million accessing antiretroviral therapy. During the same year, 1.3 million individuals acquired HIV, while 630,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses.