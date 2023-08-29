Rwanda: Walking Football - Rwanda Finishes 9th in 2023 World Cup

Rwanda Walking Football national team finished in the ninth place out of 16 teams that competed in the 2023 World Nations Cup that concluded at St George's Park, United Kingdom, over the weekend.

Rwanda, who participated in the over 50s, was among three countries that represented Africa in the inaugural edition of the biennial tournament, alongside Egypt and Nigeria.

The East African country finished sixth out eight teams in the group stages after managing just two victories over Australia and Wales.

After missing out on the knockout stages, Rwanda was made to play the classification match where they beat Nigeria 1-0 to finish in ninth place overall.

Afrique Ramba was Rwanda's top scorer with 4 goals followed by Hassan Rutikanga who scored 2 goals while Alphonse Bayingana found the back of the net once.

Meanwhile, England were crowned champions after beating Czech Republicn 2-1 on penalties in the final after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Rwanda was awarded as the best fair play team.

Walking Football is a special small-sided ball game created by British John Croot in 2011. It's similar in some respects to Association Football and this is what makes it such a great sport.

Contrary to normal Football, the Walking Football team comprises six players including a goalkeeper and five players. Players are only supposed to walk with the ball rather than running with it.

There are now thousands of teams and sessions all over the UK with players now featuring in over 50s, over 60, and over 70s. The sport has also proved popular with women and is played by women from over 40s.