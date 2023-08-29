Rwanda: Ssekisambu, Osaluwe Edge Closer to AS Kigali Move

AS Kigali are closing in on Rayon Sports Raphael Osaluwe and former Kiyovu Sports striker Erisa Keith Ssekisambu with few days remaining before the transfer window closes.

Osaluwe was an integral part of Rayon Sports whenever he was fit but his time at the club was marred with injuries, particularly during the 2022/23. He is now close to signing for the Citizens after he was told that he is not in the plans of new coach Yamen Zelfani who prefers a Burundian midfield duo Aruna Madjaliwa and Emmanuel Mvuyekure over the Nigerian.

Ssekisambu was, on the other hand, Kiyovu Sports' top scorer last season with 10 league goals but he became a free agent after the club decided to release him right after the end of the 2022/23 season.

Times Sport understands that talks between AS Kigali and the two players are 'in advanced stage' and they could put pen to paper before the transfer deadline if the deals materialize.

Osaluwe could potentially sign a one-year loan deal while Ssekisambu would be offered a two-year contract as Andre Casa Mbungo hopes to stabilize his team after mass player exodus.

Osaluwe joined Rayon Sports from Bugesera in August 2022 pocketing a signing on fee of around Rwf10 million.

AS Kigali beat Bugesera 1-0 in the opening day of the Rwanda Premier League before falling to a 2-0 defeat by Kiyovu on Saturday at Kigali Pele Stadium.