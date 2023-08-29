Rwanda: Agri-Business Experts on Need for Inclusive Workforce Recruitment

Agri-business players are urging fellow business people to prioritise hiring based on competence, rather than overlooking capable individuals living with disabilities. Those who have successfully promoted inclusivity within their work environments emphasise that people with disabilities are fully capable of delivering exceptional results.

Aubin Guerschom Niyindorera, the founder of Aubin Produce International Ltd, holds the belief that investing in individuals with disabilities, and fostering an accommodating atmosphere for them, is a step towards investing in sustainability.

He said collaborating with people living with disabilities has not only enabled him, as a businessman, to maintain the required quality, quantity, and consistency within his trade, but it has also contributed to his commitment to sustainable practices.

"When I was expanding my business, I aimed for inclusivity, which led me to start working with people with disabilities, among others. The journey has been incredible, and my business is thriving, helping me achieve my goals," he said.

On August 25, during the Hanga Akazi Feed the Future event, a campaign was initiated to increase awareness about the positive influence of agri-food companies that prioritise people living with disability inclusion in their operations.

Employing people with disabilities should be seen as an acknowledgement of their competencies and diverse skills, rather than a benevolent gesture, Niyindorera noted.

According to Esther Muthee, the Technical and Operations Manager at Masaka Farms, the production team at the company consists entirely of individuals with hearing impairments, making it a workplace that is both inclusive and inspiring.

Muthee emphasised their intention to recruit more employees with disabilities, stressing that sign language is equally valuable as verbal communication.

She urges the private sector to enhance hiring of individuals with disabilities, emphasising that they possess the necessary skills and are highly suitable for employment.

"They possess a strong sense of ownership. They are highly devoted, intelligent, with excellent memory and attention to detail, among other attributes. These qualities greatly contribute to the prosperity of businesses in various aspects," she said.

Timothy Shumaker, the Chief of Party for Feed the Future Hanga Akazi, urges individuals to actively involve themselves with people with disability communities, recruit from within, and advance the careers of people with disabilities within their organisations.

"If we change the dialogue on disability in this country, more people will have access to good products, better-paying jobs, and it will be better for the business community and better for the people living with disability community," he said.

Shumaker encourages businesses to visit companies that employ people living with disability to gain insights into the positive impact this can have on their operations.

By doing so, businesses can not only learn from these experiences but also understand that this can lead to increased revenues, enhanced profitability, and a more motivated and loyal workforce.