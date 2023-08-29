Rwanda: Western Province Governor, Land Authority Boss Fired

28 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame has dropped François Habitegeko as Governor of Western Province and Espérance Mukamana who was Director General of the National Land Authority.

The firing of the duo was announced in a communique released by the Office of the Prime Minister on the evening of August 28, which cited article 9 of the law determining the organisation and functioning of the Province.

However, the communique did not substantiate circumstances under which the two officials were relieved of their duties.

Habitegeko was appointed Governor of Western Province in March 2021 while Mukamana took office much earlier in 2017.

