Rwanda: Shaiboub's Strike Fires APR FC Past Police in Crunch Duel

Midfielder Sharaf Shaiboub scored the lone goal of the game as APR started their Rwanda Premier League title defense on a bright note with a narrow 1-0 win over Police FC in crunch duel held Monday, August 28, at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

Thierry Froger's men started the game brightly as they built their attack from the back with goalkeeper Pavelh Ndzila deeply involved.

The first clear cut chance of the game fell to Police FC new signing Chukwuma Odili who combined perfectly with Abedi Bigirimana but saw his effort off target.

APR seized the midfield with Taddeo Lwanga and Shaiboub at the helm if affairs in the first half. The pair were very dominant as they ensured the free flowing of the game.

Striker Innocent Nshuti broke loose on the left as he beat his marker but saw his effort missed go wide by inches.

The two sides were tied to a goalless draw until Shaiboub broke the deadlock in the 39th minute as he fired a long range strike after a neat build up involving Nshuti.

Christian Ishimwe had a tough time dealing with Muhadjiri Hakizimana as the attacker always drifted to the right in order to create the needed space of Djibrine Akuki to run through the middle.

The first half of the game ended with APR FC leading the scores 1-0.

The second half saw Vincent Mashami pushing more men forward pushing for an equalizer.

The law enforcers increased pressure on APR as Ally Kwitonda set up Didier Mugisha with a fabulous ball in the 65th minute but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Pavelh Ndzila.

Police FC decided to hold on to the ball with their attackers moving into empty spaces but the APR back four were very resolute as they thwarted most of their efforts from the box.

Gilbert Mugisha had a chance to double APR FC's lead but his effort from close range went off target to the relief of Police FC fans.

The final ten minutes of the game saw Shaiboub in the thick of affairs once again as he sprayed passes to every corner off the field.

Both teams held on as the clock wined down with the game ending 1-0 in favour of APR FC.