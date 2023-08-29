Kenya: CS Kuria Rides Boda Boda in Kakamega to Arrive Early for Cabinet Meeting

29 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kakamega — Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on Tuesday morning rode a boda bode to the Kakamega State Lodge to attend a Cabinet meeting.

In a video on his social media handle, Kuria is seen telling the rider that his driver got late and that President William Ruto has been very strict on time.

"My driver is late and we are going to a Cabinet meeting. The president has been very strict on timekeeping. I will lose my job, stop talking just take me there," he is heard saying.

"Time stamp 6:20 AM. On my way for the cabinet meeting in Kakamega County. Mapema ndio Best."

When he arrived at the State Lodge, Kuria tweeted that he was not late for the meeting.

This comes a few days after Kuria and his Interior counterpart Kithure Kindiki were locked out of a State House meeting for arriving late.

The two did not sign their performance contracts over lateness.

Also barred from the event presided over by President William Ruto were a few PSs and heads of parastatals who also arrived late for the event.

