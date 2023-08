PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Ambassador Ali Idi Siwa, to become the Director General of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services (TISS).

According to the statement released on Monday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, President Samia officiated sworn in Ambassador Siwa on Monday at Magogoni State House in Dar es Salaam

According to the statement, Ambassador Siwa takes over from Mr Said Hussein Massoro, who has been appointed as an Ambassador.