Kenya: Public Input Sought for New Draft Cybersecurity Regulations By Interior Ministry

Nairobi — The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) has called on institutions, organizations and individuals to submit their comments on the Computer Misuse and Cyber crimes (Critical Information Infrastructure and Cybercrime Management) (Draft) Regulations, 2023 and Regulatory Impact Statement.

This is after the Taskforce on the Development of Regulations that was appointed by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on May 2023 successfully crafted draft regulations with the intent of operationalizing the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

The Interior Ministry says the move is in line with the constitutional imperative of ensuring wide consultations and public participation.

The call for submissions will run from August 29 - September 19, 2023.

"Comments and submissions can be hand delivered or sent via registered courier/post to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration physical/postal address within working hours, or sent to the email address (regulations@nc4.go.ke)," MINA said

The interior Ministry said that the physical public engagement meetings will be conducted in 8 regions across the country and encouraged all stakeholders and members of the public to attend the sessions.

The draft regulations aim to provide a framework to monitor, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats in the cyberspace belonging to Kenya and provide a framework for establishment and management of Cybersecurity Operations Centres.

It also seeks to provide for protection, preservation and management of Critical Information Infrastructure, provide for audit and inspection of National Critical Information Infrastructure and provide for recovery plans in the event of a disaster, breach or loss of national critical information infrastructure or any part of it.

Other objectives of the regulations include provision of a framework for capacity building on prevention, detection and mitigation of computer and cybercrimes and matters connected thereto, promote coordination, collaboration, cooperation and shared responsibility amongst stakeholders in the cybersecurity sector including critical infrastructure protection and provide for mechanisms for cybercrime management among others.

The Committee Chairman is the Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and it comprises of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Communications Authority, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Information Ministry, Data Commissioner and Attorney General.