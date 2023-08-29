Kenya: Kakuzi Exports 181 Boran Breeding Heifers to Uganda

Nairobi — Listed agribusiness and superfoods producer Kakuzi has successfully completed the inaugural export delivery of 181 Boran heifers to a Uganda-based rancher for breeding.

The breeding heifers valued at more than S|h13.5 million left Kakuzi's Makuyu, Murang'a County, livestock paddocks late last week and have now been received at Mpala Farm, in Kawempe Division, Central Uganda.

Speaking when he confirmed the successful delivery, Kakuzi Livestock Manager Karatina Ole Nchoki said the 181 heifers aged between 30-36 months will be used for breeding at Mpala Farm, which is introducing a Boran herd.

The Boran cattle originally developed in Kenya, Dr. Ole Nchoki said, is a very hardy breed that is highly resistant to diseases and thrives in arid and semi-arid climatic regions.

"Since 1953, the Boran breed has continued to be developed and has emerged as one of Africa's most resilient cattle breeds. The export of these Kakuzi Boran heifers to Uganda will undoubtedly boost the rich heritage of this breed further afield in the Pearl of Africa and is part of Kakuzi's business diversification strategy," Nchoki said.

While celebrating the inaugural export milestone, Kakuzi Plc Managing Director Chris Flowers said the agribusiness firm is actively pursuing a product diversification strategy to unlock further value from its commercial forestry, macadamia, avocado, blueberry, tea and livestock investments.

The exports to Uganda, Flowers added, come on the back of a steady recovery of the firm's livestock operations from the recent drought, with sales beginning to pick on the back of growing demand for Kakuzi beef cuts in the retail and Hotel/Restaurant/Catering (HoReCa) market.

The Kakuzi goat meat venture that has now been trademarked as KABUZI, he said, is also expected to boost growth, with initial sales due to commence in the second half of this year.

"All our business lines provide much-needed leverage to unlock value and ramp up target profits per our business diversification strategy. For example, although our blueberry volumes are still significantly low vis-a-vis the avocado and macadamia outputs, the revenue stream remains firmly within the business plans and inspires further investments. The performance of the tea, forestry, livestock, and arable land operations continue to play their important role in our crop portfolio," Flowers said.

Under the livestock business stream, Kakuzi is currently rearing a herd of more than 4,420 Boran cattle with the firm's stud herd registered with the Kenya Stud Book.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Uganda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Still, under the Kakuzi Livestock business stream, Rhodes grass production for quality hay has been expanded with plans for further developments to meet the ever-increasing demand from Murang'a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Meru and Laikipia livestock farmers.

Early this month, Kakuzi formally adopted a new corporate identity that underscores its commitments to agricultural development for the domestic and export markets.

The new Kakuzi brand is aligned with the national agricultural transformation agenda, with sustainability and climate-smart agriculture at its core.

The new Kakuzi identity, the firm's first defined brand visual system and strategy in 95 years, also signifies a transition to the contemporary world of superfoods growing for both the domestic and export markets based on a strategic decision to prioritise the production of such foods.

As part of the new branding, Kakuzi has also officially launched a range of private-label consumer products developed over the last two years for the domestic market, including ready-to-eat macadamia, gluten-free macadamia flour, cold-pressed macadamia oil and blueberry packs.

Following an intensive research and development (R&D) programme by the Kakuzi team, the new branded consumer products will be progressively availed to the local market.