Kenya: Government to Announce New Reward Scheme for Athletes This Week

Nairobi — The government will this week announce a new reward scheme for sportsmen, Sports Principal Secretary Eng. Peter Tum has said, as the country looks to ensure those who perform well are appreciated handsomely.

Tum says that the government has been working on a policy that will see all top achievers get rewarded, commensurate to the amount of work they have put in to raise the country's flag high.

"We are introducing cash awards and it is something they (athletes) will be happy about. We have been working on a policy that must work towards improving their allowances. This group will be paid well as we work towards implementing this policy. We will announce this on Thursday," Tum said late Monday night, as he received Kenya's team from the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

He added; "We need to motivate these people. The allowances have been increased and the payment process has also been improved. Their allowances have already been paid."

During his grilling by Parliament last week, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said that they had increased the allowances paid to the athletes who were in Budapest, though there was some misunderstanding on the exact amount.

In Parliament, Namwamba said the athletes would be paid 300 dollars per day.

In June, President William Ruto affirmed that the government was indeed working on a good reward scheme for world beating sportsmen, as he rewarded Faith Kipyegon for breaking two world records as well as Ferdinand Omanyala, for his performances in the Diamond League circuit.

And now, the Ministry says the wheels of the new program are already rolling, and sportsmen will now earn well for their performances.

"As government we have purposed to assist these people win medals. I was personally in Budapest and I found a very motivated group and one that wants to win medals for Kenya. We will continue giving them support," Tum added.

Meanwhile, he says the government will invest more funding in training and sports science, to help the country improve its performances.