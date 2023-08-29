Kenya: 3 People Die in Road Accident Along Kisumu-Busia Road

Kisumu — Three people died in a road accident along the busy Kisumu Busia road after an accident involving three vehicles on Tuesday.

The accident involved a passenger vehicle and two other small cars, leaving several people with serious injuries.

A driver, who witnessed the accident that happened at a black spot in the Ojola area in the outskirts of Kisumu city said the accident was caused by a vehicle that was overtaking.

Godfrey Obwoba says there was a traffic snarl up when a small car overlapped causing the accident.

At one point, Obwoba says the vehicle slowed down after an attempt to overtake failed.

"A small vehicle hit it from behind at that point, veering off the road before a passenger vehicle going the opposite direction rammed into it," he said.

The passenger vehicle then rolled and landed into a ditch. Its passengers were rescued by the locals who responded to their cries but in critical conditions.

Both the drivers died on the spot and their bodies pulled out of the wreckage.

One person died at the hospital while receiving treatment as others were admitted with serious injuries at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital.

The bodies were taken to the facility mortuary as police towed the vehicles to a local police station pending investigations.

Drivers have complained of the narrow road and lack of traffic discipline mostly by private drivers.