Tanzania: 276kg of Illicit Drugs Seized in Iringa

DAR ES SALAAM : THE Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) in collaboration with other security organs has impounded 276 kilogrammes of illegal drugs in Iringa Region, among them was one kilogramme of heroin and the remaining were cannabis.

During a special operation in the region, a total of 12 suspects were also arrested in connection with the seized illegal drugs.

Speaking over the weekend on behalf of DCEA Commissioner General Aretas Lyimo, authority's spokesperson Daniel Kasokola explained the operation was aimed at destroying all networks and arresting them to face legal measures.

"These operations are part of controlling the availability of narcotics. The Commissioner General has vowed that the operation will be conducted countrywide. Let me assure that we will arrest all those engaging in drug business," Mr Kasokola stated.

He also said the government was well prepared to fight against illegal drugs in the country.

"Nowadays Tanzania is not safe for all those who engage in business or produce illicit drugs," he said.

He called upon Tanzanians to join the government in the fight against narcotics.

Such drugs have serious effects on the nation since they affect people's health, economy and safety.

"I ask citizens to give information to the authority about people who engage in farming or trading such drugs," he appealed.

In ensuring that illegal drugs are controlled, the Drug Control and Enforcement Act 2015 provide for 30 years of imprisonment to people convicted of engaging in illegal drugs business.

Malolo Ward Executive Officer Fredinand Litweka appreciated the operation since the area was famous for growing cannabis.

"The arrival of the DCEA has been a catalyst in the fight against farming and trade of illegal drugs," Mr Litweka pointed out.

Mr Jefari Jeda, one of residents of Ruhaa Mbuyuni area, said they supported the operation and insisted that more efforts need to be done to arrest all culprits.

He said they are ready to cooperate with the government by giving information about people dealing with drugs.