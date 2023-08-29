Tanzania: Mwinyi Swears in ZEC New Commissioners

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: THE new Chairperson of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) Judge George Joseph Kazi took oath for the five-year term service, promising to work according to the constitution, laws and guidelines in executing his responsibilities.

The other appointed six commissioners of ZEC: Judge Aziza Iddi Suwedi; Mr Idrissa Haji Jecha; Mr Juma Haji Ussi; Ms Halima Mohamed Said; Mr Ayoub Bakar Hamad and senior advocate of the high court Awadhi Ali Said also lined up at the State House and took oath before President Hussein Mwinyi, who appointed them last week.

Several leaders from the government, political parties and the High Court witnessed the swearing in of the team that will be responsible for all future elections starting with the Mtambwe constituency by-election in Pemba scheduled for October this year.

"We promise to work hard and maintain good relations with all stakeholders," promised Hamad. Last week immediately after the appointment, Zanzibar Chama Cha Mapinduizi (CCM) Secretary Ideology and Publicity Mbeto Khamis Mbeto and ACT-Wazalendo Secretary Ideology and Publicity Salum Abdallah Bimani said in different press releases that they were happy with the new ZEC members.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Women Media Association (TAMWA)-Zanzibar has commended President Mwinyi for being gender sensitive following the appointment of two women in the ZEC team.

In particular, TAMWA-ZNZ Director Dr Mzuri Issa said in a press release that her organisation wishes all the best the women commissioners, asking them to prove that they can, adding: "Consider the interests of women in the elections, including setting up systems to report the abuse/violence of women in politics."