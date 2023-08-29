Ethiopian Athletics Team Receives Hero's Welcome

29 August 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The Ethiopian athletics delegation has received a hero's welcome upon arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport early this morning.

The team, which registered an impressive results at the 19th World Athletics Championships, was welcomed by senior government officials including Culture and Sport Minister, Kejela Merdasa, Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, Women and Social Affairs Minister, Ergoge Tesfaye and members of the athletics community.

The Ethiopian athletics team returned home after winning two gold, four silver, and three bronze medals at the 19th World Athletics Championship that took place in Budapest, Hungary, from 19-27 August 2023.

Ethiopia has finished the championship ranked 6th at global level and 2nd in Africa.

The team will travel through the main streets of Addis Ababa to express their joy with the residents of the capital.

