Africa: Sisi - Egypt Supports Sudan Security, Stability, Unity

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed Egypt's steadfast and firm position to stand by Sudan and support its security, stability, unity and territorial integrity, especially during the current circumstances, taking into account the eternal ties and common strategic interests that unite the two brotherly countries.

Welcoming Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, here today, the president stressed Egypt's appreciation of its connection with Sudan at the official and popular levels, in terms of the historical bonds and deep bilateral relations, the presidency spokesman said in statements.

Burhan expressed his deep appreciation of the strong brotherly relations between the two countries, praising the sincere Egyptian support to protecting the safety and stability of Sudan in light of the historical juncture it is going through, especially through the good reception of Sudanese citizens to Egypt. He expressed his country's appreciation of the active role played by Egypt in the region and in Africa, he added.

The two sides tackled the latest developments in Sudan and held consultations on efforts to settle the crisis in order to preserve the safety and security of Sudan, in a way that protects the sovereignty, unity and cohesion of the Sudanese state and safeguards the interests of the brotherly Sudanese people and their aspirations for the future, he said.

The talks also covered cooperation and coordination to support the Sudanese people, especially through humanitarian and relief aid, he added.

MENA