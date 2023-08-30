Zimbabwe: Doctors, Nurses to Undergo Indoctrination at Zanu-PF 'S Chitepo School of Ideology

AN undisclosed number of doctors and nurses across the country are set to undergo indoctrination through workshops at Zanu PF 's School of Ideology.

In a letter dated August 18, 2023 Health Permanent Secretary, Jasper Chimedza instructed chief directors, provincial medical directors, chief medical officers and programmes managers to facilitate the training of medics in political consciousness.

"It is noted that some members of staff have requested to be trained in ideology at Chitepo School of Ideology.

"In view of the above, you are please requested to liaise with Chitepo School of Ideology regarding training logistics and update this office," wrote Chimedza.

Last September, at least 800 teachers from the Midlands underwent training at the institution of ideology.

Derogatorily viewed as an attempt to "brain wash" professionals, the sessions were ostensibly aimed at raising the teachers' consciousness on patriotism.

After completion of modules, attendees were conferred with certificates by Chitepo School of Ideology Principal Munyaradzi Machacha at an event in Kwekwe during a program organised by a group of educationists identifying themselves as Teachers for Economic Development (Teachers4ED).

The grouping of tutors aligned to Zanu PF campaigned for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in just-ended polls.