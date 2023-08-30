South Africa: How Long Did It Take Senzo to Die?

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria learned on Tuesday that Senzo Meyiwa likely survived seconds or minutes after being shot, ultimately dying from a loss of blood.

Dr Johannes Steenekamp, a retired specialist forensic pathologist, took the stand as a state witness, shedding light on the post-mortem results.

Meyiwa was allegedly shot by armed intruders at the Vosloorus family home of his then-girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo on 26 October 2014.

Steenekamp, reading from his report, described the gunshot wound, indicating that the gun was likely in contact with Meyiwa's body when fired.

The bullet entered his front at a downward angle, tearing through the right chamber of his heart before exiting through his back. The bullet also bruised his lungs and caused internal bleeding.

The pathologist revealed that Meyiwa suffered significant blood loss due to internal bleeding.

While he couldn't confirm the exact timeframe of his death, Steenekamp indicated that Senzo survived for seconds or minutes after being shot due to the mechanism of blood loss.

He ruled out the possibility of survival for hours.

Steenekamp also said that there were no signs of bruising on Meyiwa's head or neck, suggesting a lack of defensive wounds.

The trial continues.

Compiled by staff writer

Pictured above: Senzo Meyiwa

Image source: File