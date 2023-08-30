South Africa: Malema Threatens to Unleash Chaos in Nelson Mandela Bay

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will not rest until Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi vacates her office.

Malema has promised that the city will not see another peaceful council meeting until she is removed.

He said the party would submit a motion to remove Nqwazi because of the outcome of investigations against her by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Hawks.

Speaking in Kempton Park on Sunday, Malema criticised her tenure, claiming she had captured councillors.

"Nqwazi must not think she can buy off the EFF the same way she [allegedly] bought off all the councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay," he said.

"We are not and never will be in the pocket of Nqwazi."

In June, days after the EFF formed part of the new coalition that took charge of the Bay, the party called for Nqwazi to resign.

"There are some city managers and municipal managers who think they own councillors and can control what councils can do," Malema said.

"In particular, the EFF has noted that the current city manager of Nelson Mandela Bay is out on bail for [alleged] fraud and mismanagement of municipal funds.

"There will be no peaceful sitting of council... so long as [an alleged] criminal continues to preside over the finances of the city."

NMBM city manager Nqwazi hit back, challenging the EFF to support their allegations with evidence.

"The defamatory allegations that I purportedly bought all the councillors is an indictment itself on the integrity of our councillors, and I challenge the EFF to come forward with any proof to support their allegations," she said.

"This is the third time the EFF has made defamatory comments regarding myself, which is totally untrue, unsubstantiated and devoid of any truth."

Nqwazi added that she is an employee of the municipality, and the EFF cannot just put forward a motion to have her removed.

Nqwazi faces a charge of fraud and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act in relation to an R24 million toilet tender that led to her arrest in September 2022.

She applied to the court to have her bail conditions relaxed so she could return to work after being placed on special leave.

However, an internal investigation by the municipality's disciplinary board cleared Nqwazi of any wrongdoing.

This led the council to ask the courts to review and set aside the SIU report. But the city lost its court bid in March.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana sent a letter to the city insisting that the council institute disciplinary action against Nqwazi as one of the preconditions for the release of grant funding.

EFF regional chair Khanya Ngqisha said it would submit the motion, as directed by the party's central command team.

Pictured above: Nelson Mandela Bay city manager, Noxolo Nqwazi

Image source: Facebook