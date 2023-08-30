South Africa: DA Wants Pappas for KZN Premier

The DA is reportedly ready to unveil Chris Pappas, the mayor of the uMngeni Local Municipality, as its candidate for the KwaZulu-Natal premiership.

According to sources, Pappas has emerged as the sole DA nominee for the position.

The DA's KZN provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, did not throw his hat into the ring.

"Pappas is the only one in KZN who applied to be the premier candidate. On the other hand, Rodgers, if you could have read his statements recently, has been emphasising the need for Pappas to be our premier candidate in KZN," a source said.

"That is why he didn't apply for the position when the window was open." Rodgers's position could not be confirmed as he is currently on leave.

While the DA is yet to officially announce its candidate for KZN premier, it is believed that the national leadership met last week to deliberate on the matter of provincial candidates.

The outcome of the meeting led to the selection of current Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to stand for re-election.

Dean McPherson, the KZN DA chairperson, has indicated that they are awaiting guidance from the national leadership "to give us advice on the matter. We will then announce a candidate."

Pappas, who has already expressed his aspirations to be the KZN premier candidate on his Twitter profile, has been actively engaging with the Shembe Church, seeking blessings in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Pappas was not available for comment at the time of reporting.

Pictured above: uMngeni local Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas is tipped to be DA premier candidate in KZN

Image source: Supplied