South Africa: Committee Selects Gcaleka As Next Public Protector Despite DA, EFF and Ff+ Objections, but Next Steps Crucial

analysis

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka got the majority nod on Tuesday from the parliamentary committee finalising the search. But confirming her for a presidential appointment means the governing ANC must ensure its 230 MPs are in the House to clinch the constitutionally required 60% support.

In politics, optics count. And for the ANC, supporting the current acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka - the deputy Public Protector - is a nod to youth; a nod to supporting women's empowerment and a nod to continuity in office.

When ANC MP Qubudile Dyantyi said during the interview, "If you are successful in this position, you are the youngest Public Protector", Gcaleka's response hit the nail on the head: "It would be a statement to the country that young leadership is what the country needs..."

Earlier in the interview, she deflected questions about her ANC membership by saying she had been a member at least a decade ago.

On Tuesday, IFP MP Mzamo Buthelezi agreed this 10-year lapse would be a sufficient buffer -and supported Gcaleka. "... (S)he confirmed we should not look further."

That was the moment it became clear the governing ANC stood to get what the political grapevine had as its preferred choice. As ANC MP Manketsi Tlhape had motivated, "Advocate Gcaleka meets all the requirements for the position and has demonstrated a clear understanding of the mandate..."

National Assembly vote

The IFP's 14 parliamentary seats are crucial for the ANC and its 230 MPs to...