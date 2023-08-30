Kenya: National Police Service Embarks on Public Participation to Validate New Uniform Designs

Nairobi — The National Police Service unveiled new uniform designs Tuesday as it embarked on the public participation exercise on the proposed colours for the country's security personnel.

The new designs were displayed during the inaugural public forum at the Kenya Police Pavilion, South C, Nairobi ahead of other similar forums across the country.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and a few junior officers first donned the new proposed uniform in February eliciting mixed reactions.

Speaking after meeting with a section of officers and members of the public drawn from Nairobi, NPS Head of Logistics Peter Ndung'u highlighted the positive reception the colours received.

Participants were afforded the opportunity to cast their votes and express their preferences.

"We are now doing public participation for both our uniformed officers and the members of the public and we are only concerned with the design, not about texture or standards," Ndung'u stated.

"We have presented made up uniforms to the officers and they have voted through acclamation on what they want and that is what we are going to follow," he explained.

The new uniform options encompass a short-sleeved shirt with ordinary buttons, another with tucked-in styling, and a third with unique buttons.

For long-sleeved options, officers can choose between ordinary and unique buttons, both incorporating tucked-in styling.

The shirts are complemented by dark navy-blue trousers.

Sewn-on name tags

Features of the new uniforms include sewn-on name tags, service numbers on the front, and the integration of the national flag and NPS insignia.

Ndung'u explained the proposed uniform changes are intended to standardize the appearance of all officers, with distinctions in rank communicated through badges.

"The memorandum presented by the Inspector General of Police talks of one uniform. Previously we had officers from different ranks wearing different uniforms. The proposal is one color, they will only be differentiated with badges of ranks," Ndung'u said.

He said the NPS will visit all the regions to collect the views of other officers and the public on the proposed uniforms and consolidate them before presenting their findings to the appointing authority.

The Police Service had proposed the return of the old uniform replaced by persian blue during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's regime two years ago.

The changes also saw the phasing out of the beige uniforms for senior police officers.

Ruto on police uniforms

President William Ruto, while commenting on anticipated changes in January 2023, said the government will provide police officers with "appropriate uniforms". He did not elaborate his statement.

"I expect that the uniform that these and women will be given will be of the quality that meets the standards for our police men and women who perform distinguished security functions in the Republic of Kenya," Ruto said on January 10 when he presided over the passing out parade of 2,881 police officers at the National Police College Main Campus -- Kiganjo.

During the 2022 campaign period, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua told police officers that the Kenya Kwanza administration would reverse the introduction of the persian blue uniforms which he termed inappropriate.

He suggested the uniforms implemented under the leadership of the then Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Principal Secretary at the time Karanja Kibicho were unpopular among police officers.