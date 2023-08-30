Kenya: Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Acquitted in DJ Evolve Shooting

Nairobi — Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been acquitted in a criminal case where he is charged with misusing his firearm in the shooting of DJ Evolve.

This is after the court held that the prosecution did not prioduce sufficient evidence to convict the legislator.

Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi said the prosecution failed to record even a statement of the victim, the ballistic evidence produced in court was scanty and the same could not be relied upon to find the MP guilty.

He said that the prosecution failed to convince the court that the MP was involved in the shooting.

The prosecution also did not produce medical report as regards to samples and swaps that were taken at the scene when the incident occured.

The magistrate pointed out that even the ballistic expert admitted in his evidence that the bullet and the cartridge that was recovered at the scene did not match.

He said that the defense counsels representing the MP senior counsel Elijah Ongoya, Dancan Okatch and Ndegwa Njiru had pointed out during the trial that the prosecution didn't have sufficient evidence to sustain the criminal charge.