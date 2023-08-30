Kenya: It's an Honour for Kenya - Tuwei Says After Election as World Athletics VP

29 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Athletics Kenya president Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei has a described it as an honor for the country after he was elected one of four World Athletics vice presidents.

Tuwei earned the slot during the World Athletics Congress in Budapest last week, and speaking after he jetted back into the country this morning, says he was hugely delighted.

"For us here in Kenya to get a vice president of World Athletics for the first time, it was not an easy thing. The other three vice presidents who were elected were in the council before. I was the only one who has not been there. So for me to jump from a Federation to be a vice president of World Athletics is something I treasure," Tuwei said as he landed back in the country from Budapest on Tuesday.

The retired Army General now hopes to use his position to influence more positive change to athletics not only in the country, but Africa as a whole.

"We have to look at things in a different way. It is important we look at our African Championships and ask ourselves how we can make them better. There is a lot to learn. There are so many changes that have been instituted and programs that we need to look at. We need to organize ourselves in a better way. We need to work as a team," Tuwei stated.

Meanwhile, he has said he will continue to push for more international meetings to come to Africa and more specifically Kenya, saying the dream to have a Diamond League meet in Nairobi remains valid.

At the same time, Tuwei has disclosed that after missing on the rights to host the 2025 World Championships, the country will explore on the possibilities of bidding for the 2029 edition.

