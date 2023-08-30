Egypt-Sudan Trade Exchange Recorded $1.4 Bln. in 2022 - Capmas

30 August 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) showed on Tuesday 29/8/2023 an increase in the value of trade exchange between Egypt and Sudan to record $1.4 billion in 2022, compared to $1.2 billion in 2021, an increase of 18.7%.

The value of Egyptian exports to Sudan increased to reach $929.2 million in 2022 compared to $826.8 million in 2021, an increase of 12.4%. The value of Egyptian imports from Sudan reached $509.4 million in 2022, compared to $385.6 million in 2021, an increase of 32.1%.

Among the most important commodity groups that Egypt exported to Sudan during 2022

Fertilizers worth $159.3 million.

Plastics with a value of $123.8 million.

Mill products worth $75.5 million.

