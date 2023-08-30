Botswana: WHO Recognises Mogae

Bobonong — As part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday recognised former president, Dr Festus Mogae and other African leaders who have worked to build the continent's healthcare system.

The award was in recognition of Dr Mogae's efforts in guiding the health system of Botswana and combating the HIV and AIDS pandemic. Through his visionary leadership, Dr Mogae prioritised the fight against HIV and led Botswana to become the first country in Africa to provide free ARV treatment to HIV positive patients. His efforts resulted in the reduction of deaths and the transmission of the virus by rolling out the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission programme among others.

His work in fighting HIV and AIDS as well as improving Botswana's health system was commended for having a far reaching impact and strengthening the country's healthcare system.

WHO's director for the Africa region, Dr Matshidiso Moeti said Africa's capacity had been built over the years and that it would assist the continent in growing its health system and guiding future aspirations.

Established 75 years ago, WHO was tasked with attaining universal health for all, Dr Moeti said. She noted that during its formative years between 1948 and 1958, WHO focused on infectious diseases that were affecting many people. She said over the years community-led interventions had proven to be effective.

Dr Moeti also noted that the first cases of HIV were recorded in sub Saharan Africa in 1982, and that the cost of fighting HIV and AIDS was out of reach for many African countries.

She said between 1988 and 2023, WHO supported African countries in strengthening their health systems and to effectively deal with emerging health challenges. She said national immunisation campaigns were strengthened, adding that vaccines played a major role in controlling tropical diseases.

Dr Moeti noted that through interventions that were driven by communities to support health systems, Africa was certified free of Polio in the 20th Century.

She said Africa must now ensure that policies were in place to foster opportunities to improve health systems.

She said WHO had over the years demonstrated the power of partnerships and collaboration and the ability to do more with less.

Additionally, she said WHO had established Centres of Disease Control in Africa, and that the organisation was looking forward to working with the African Union and African leaders and governments in establishing resilient health systems.

She said WHO was devoted to supporting a multi-sectoral approach in developing health systems in the region, urging African countries to take advantage of research and innovation.

Meanwhile, Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane said Botswana and the rest of the world were celebrating the work that WHO had been doing over 75 years.

He said the milestone provided countries across the globe with an opportunity to reflect on health challenges and to celebrate achievements over the years.

He applauded global leaders for their visionary leadership in facilitating and supporting WHO to tackle health setbacks over the decades. He noted that WHO had made notable successes in eliminating tropical diseases and controlling communicable and non-communicable diseases as well as strengthening health care systems.

Through WHO support, Mr Tsogwane said, Botswana had made commendable progress in advancing health programmes. He also urged WHO to continue supporting local and regional health systems in order to make health for all a reality.

BOPA