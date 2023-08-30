Rwanda: German Trained Coaches on How Bayern Academy Will Impact Football in Rwanda

With the proposed Bayern Munich academy coming to Rwanda, local coaches who know a thing or two about German football have said it is a good move that can make an impact on the game in the country.

The academy is part of the newly inked partnership between the German football club and Rwanda.

In an interview with The New Times, Innocent Seninga, a Rwandan coach who was trained from Germany's Leipzig University, noted that Germans love football that is characterised by physicality and speed and great technicality.

Seninga holds a Postgraduate Diploma of Specialist Football Trainers from Germany and a DFB (German Football Association) A License. He has also done an internship in U15 and U17 football in the European country.

He says German football instructors offer training regarding how a youngster can go through various stages before they can become professional players, equipping them with knowledge based on their age group.

"The academy will be important in assisting Rwandan youngsters become good players in the future. This can make the country have a stronger national team and clubs," he noted.

Former national football team coach Jimmy Mulisa, also a German-trained tactician, told The New Times about the advantages that German football can present to Rwandans in terms of sporting discipline, the use of statistics in football, and good tactics.

"If we can learn from their professional discipline, there are a lot of things that can change in our game. They know how to prepare players in terms of fitness and discipline," he said.

Female football coach Grace Nyinawumuntu, who did a 9-month professional internship at German club Tuss Koblenz, highlighted that German instructors place strong emphasis on developing solid technical skills from a young age.

"They prioritize dribbling, passing, ball control, and shooting as fundamental skills that players need to excel in," she said, adding that they emphasise the importance of understanding and reading the game.

"Young players are not only taught how to execute skills, but also how to understand and read the game tactically. German instructors focus on teaching positional play, team organization, and the importance of making effective decisions on the field," she noted.

"German teams emphasize strong defensive organization, quick transitions from defence to attack, and effective ball circulation. They are known for their high work rate, physicality, and efficient use of space on the field," she added.

On an important note, besides the tactical side of the game, she said German football trainers love to pay attention to the holistic development of the player.

"They understand that a player's development is not just about on-field skills. They pay attention to the physical, mental, and emotional aspects of a player's growth. This holistic approach helps players become well-rounded individuals," she said.

With such and more, Nyinawumuntu said she thinks the Bayern Munich academy can be an advantage for Rwandan youngsters in their quest to play at a high level.

"The experience of learning under German football instructors will provide our children with a strong foundation in technical skills, tactical understanding, work ethic, and mental resilience. These lessons will not only contribute to their growth as football players but also prepare them for success both on and off the field," she said.