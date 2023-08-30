Rwanda's Choice of FC Bayern is 'A Strategic Match for Tourism and Sports Growth'

The rationale behind Rwanda's decision to collaborate with FC Bayern Munich was a well-calculated and multifaceted move that will see Rwanda's football and tourism industries grow tremendously, officials have said.

Speaking at a press briefing on August 29, the Minister of Sports, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, and RDB CEO Clare Akamanzi dug deep into the recent partnership between Visit Rwanda and FC Bayern and how Rwanda is bound to benefit.

The officials said that the choice of FC Bayern Munich as a partner stems from a careful evaluation process, emphasizing a meeting of factors that align with Rwanda's goals and strengths. While specific financial details remain confidential in accordance with the partnership's terms, it was stressed that Rwanda's thriving tourism sector is the financial backbone supporting such significant endeavors.

They also say that there are shared interests and objectives between FC Bayern and Rwanda. The football club fulfilled specific criteria that Rwanda deems crucial for partnership, displaying a mutual dedication to enhanced fan engagement and access to African talent. The synergy was further reinforced by multiple study visits to Rwanda, cementing FC Bayern's confidence in Rwanda's readiness to invest in their shared vision.

FC Bayern Munich commands a global reputation in football, with a rich trophy cabinet. Also, the placement of FC Bayern in Germany complements Rwanda's efforts to capitalize on the potential for growth from key tourism sources in Europe.

Akamazi said: "While the precise financial details of the FC Bayern Munich partnership remain confidential in accordance with the terms of our contract, it's imperative for both our fellow Rwandans and global observers to recognize that our ability to support such significant undertakings is well within our resources. We can afford it; these sponsorships are solely paid for through Rwanda's thriving tourism sector."

"The synergy between Bayern Munich and Rwanda emerged as a natural alignment. Our process of evaluating potential partners is meticulous, involving specific criteria that must be met. Bayern Munich effectively fulfilled these criteria, exhibiting a mutual alignment of interests. The club's desire for enhanced fan engagement and access to African talent coincided seamlessly with what we had to offer. Multiple study visits carried out in Rwanda cemented their confidence in our readiness to invest in their vision. Furthermore, their enthusiasm for the broader spectrum of our sports-related investments further substantiated the strength of our partnership," Akamanzi said.

She further noted Bayern Munich's global reputation in the realm of football, "their abundant trophy cabinet and their strategic approach to branding perfectly resonated with our goals. Moreover, the geographical location of the club is consistent with our strategic focus on attracting both tourists and investment from the region."

"Considering that the UK, France, and Germany stand among the top sources of tourism for Rwanda, our strategic placements of Arsenal in the UK, Paris Saint-Germain in France, and now Bayern Munich in Germany underlines our commitment to capitalize on this potential for growth," Akamanzi said.

"We have a long-term vision that anticipates continuous expansion. Our aspiration is to generate $800 million in tourism revenue. Notably, we achieved $445 million in 2022, and this year's target stands at $550 million. This growth trajectory is a result of multifaceted endeavors that have led to our flourishing tourism sector," she said.

Sports development

Min Munyangaju, emphasized: "The value of visibility is immeasurable. While some may scrutinize the deals, the transformative impact that Visit Rwanda has had on our country's brand image cannot be quantified."

"With the contract now signed, our immediate focus shifts to identifying young talents for the academy. We are geared to organize camps, open to children under the age of 12, nurturing and guiding them until they reach 16. It is important to clarify that the children featured in the promotional video are actors; the academy's talent selection process is yet to begin. Prior to finalizing the agreement, in-depth assessments were conducted, and Bayern Munich has committed to assigning two coaches to train a cohort of 30 kids. These selections will not be confined to Kigali; we intend to scout talent across various provinces through diverse football programs," she said.

"Once the academy is in operation, the youngsters will gain a remarkable opportunity to participate in FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup--an internationally renowned youth football tournament, considered the largest and oldest of its kind, organized by a football club."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Rwanda Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Looking ahead, the conclusion of the five-year contract necessitates a comprehensive follow-up on all the young talents to ensure their continued enthusiasm for the sport. To further enrich this experience, FC Bayern Munich's under-19 team will journey to Rwanda for friendly matches with our academy's athletes of the same age," Munyangaju said.

She also mentioned that a crucial element of this partnership includes the training of Rwandan coaches. A group of 20 coaches, thoughtfully chosen by FERWAFA, will undertake a training program in Germany, where they will gain insights from the skilled coaching team at Bayern. In a reciprocal arrangement, Bayern's coaches will in turn come to Rwanda for monthly sessions, contributing to the enhancement of skills and fostering growth at the foundational level of the sport.

"Through these multifaceted efforts, our football landscape is evolving from its very foundation, nurturing growth and development at every tier," she said.