Rwanda: New Envoys Pledge to Deepen Trade Ties

New envoys from different countries have expressed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Rwanda in various sectors, including ICT, agriculture, artificial intelligence, trade, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

On August 29, President Paul Kagame received letters of credence from 12 new ambassadors from Algeria, Bahrain, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Germany, Iran, Israel, Korea, Malta, the Republic of Guinea, Pakistan, and Zambia.

Ronald Micallef, High Commissioner of Malta with residence in Addis Ababa, said that the relationship with Rwanda is very extensive, given that both countries are relatively small but with significant voices and members of the Commonwealth.

"In January 2021, Malta launched a strategy for Africa where we identified countries which we would really like to work with and Rwanda is on that list very distinctly."

He said that from his engagements with Rwanda Development Board, he found that they are on the same page regarding future industries, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence, among others.

"The priority is to promote trade on a partnership basis, where we jointly bring capital to the table and look beyond our countries. The world is a huge place. In the last 12 months, we have already had two companies operating here," Micallef added.

Mesfin Gebremariam Shawo, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Rwanda, noted that both countries hold historical economic and cultural ties, dating back to 1978 when Rwanda opened its embassy in Addis Ababa.

"There are a lot of things to do to cement our bilateral relations, revisiting signed memoranda of understanding and other agreements and activate them while finding new areas of cooperation in exchanging the best practice between both countries and increase the volume of trade we have had over the years," he added.

In July 2012, Rwanda and Ethiopia signed three bilateral agreements, including one setting up the Joint Permanent Commission to strengthen bilateral cooperation, a general cooperation agreement to shape and expand cooperation in the political, economic, trade and investment, education, health and other fields; as well as another strategic partnership on issues of defence and security.

Heike Uta Dettmann, Germany's envoy to Rwanda said she is committed to strengthening bilateral relations between both countries, stating that there is a multitude and real wealth of connections in the context of people-to-people, institutions, and companies.

"I have been here for two weeks and the start was really easy and Rwanda is a good country to settle in. I look forward to exploring more about this country," she said.

On the other hand, Mohamed Mellah, Algerian Ambassador, mentioned that Rwanda is an important partner for Algeria, highlighting the enormous potential that exists in the framework of cooperation between the two countries.

"I am personally committed to working to further enhance bilateral cooperation in various key areas such as trade, investment, agriculture, pharmaceutical industry, higher education, and scientific research."

The envoy further said that the opening of the Embassy of Algeria in Kigali testifies to the will of the Algerian authorities to revive and strengthen the good relations of friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation that have existed between Algeria and Rwanda since their independence.

Jeong Woo-Jin, the Korean Ambassador, said he is pleased to be supportive of Rwanda's journey of growth in different areas of mutual cooperation, especially in ICT, agriculture, and education.

"Korea was a recipient country until in one generation it became a providing country when it comes to development cooperation and Rwanda has become an example of an effective development cooperation with a visionary leadership," he added.