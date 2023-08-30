Kenya: MP Elisha Odhiambo Urges President Ruto to Crackdown on Energy Sector Cartels

30 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Siaya — Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Odhiambo has called on President William Ruto to extend the crackdown he has initiated in the sugar sector to the energy sector.

Odhiambo lamented that the cartels in the sector, if not tackled, will see the economy collapse due to high electricity tariffs that make life unbearable.

He was speaking at Gem Wagai deputy county commissioner's office where he disbursed Sh12.9 million bursary from Gem Constituency Development Fund to over 2,890 beneficiaries.

Odhiambo blamed the recent nationwide blackout on the cartels that did not want the government to reign on their high appetite for abnormal profits due to skewed contracts.

The Gem legislator, who is also a member of the national assembly's energy committee said that any attempt by the cartels to frustrate the efforts to bring down the cost of electricity will come to a naught as legislators were committed to easing the burden that Kenyans have to bear due to the high cost of electricity.

Odhiambo at the same time called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to speed up investigations into alleged corruption scandals in Siaya county government.

He said that Siaya residents were expecting action from the commission, adding that about 10 corruption files were pending before the commission. - Kna

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.