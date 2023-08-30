Rwanda: Bruce Melodie Refutes Rumours of Leaving 1:55am Record Label

Renowned Rwandan musician, Bruce Itahiwacu, popularly known as Bruce Melodie, has said that he is still part of 1:55 AM record label and that he has no plans of parting ways with the label anytime soon.

The 'Katerina' hitmaker was responding to various reports in the local media that he had parted ways with Coach Gael's 1:55AM label and joined Shaggy's management.

The New Times understands that the rumours started circulating after it was reported that Melodie was working on a project with Orville Richard Burrell CD, better known by his stage name Shaggy, who is a big Jamaican reggae rapper.

"We have a remix of Funga Macho with Shaggy. But there's nothing like Melody leaving 1:55AM," a trusted source at the record label told The New Times.

He further noted that the collabo has been in the studio for a long time and will premiere very soon.

Bruce Melodie joined the 1:55AM record label in 2022 after parting ways with Tanzanian record label, Cloud9 Entertainment.

1:55 is also home to renowned producer Element (Eleeh) and fast rising artiste Ross Khana.