Kenya: Hundreds of Youths Turn Up for Army Recruitment in Nyahururu

30 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kna

Nyahururu — As the exercise of recruitment of youths to join KDF continues across the country, hundreds showed up at the recruitment center in Nyahururu Stadium to try their luck to join the forces.

While addressing the media, the Chief Recruitment Officer Lieutenant Colonel Leshan said that the process has been going on smoothly despite some challenges experienced whereby some recruits failed at the initial stage of document verification due to lack of necessary documents and identities.

He added that the process will be corruption free and all those who will qualify will be absorbed regardless of where they come from

Some youths who failed to pass the test expressed their discomfort whereby they blamed the required rules set by saying that it is of disadvantage to them since many have been left out due to misspelled names.

They are now asking the government to relook into the requirements and make it easier for those with "small" issues to go through the process

