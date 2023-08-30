Rwanda: Faces of Baby Gorillas to Be Named Unveiled

The annual gorilla naming ceremony is slated for September 1 and will see 23 baby mountain gorillas born in the last 12 months named.

The event will take place on the foothills of Volcanoes National Park in Kinigi, Musanze District, joining the communities living around the home of the endangered mountain gorillas in the ultimate celebration of nature and conservation.

Initiated in 2005, the programme aims to guide investment in the areas surrounding the various national parks in Rwanda by ensuring that 10 per cent of all park revenues is returned to the communities.

This year, the institution seeks to launch two community projects, including a maternity unit as well as a potato seeds collection and conservation unit for residents to access maternal healthcare and quality seeds in Muganza Sector, Nyaruguru District.

The New Times looks at the faces of different baby gorillas whose names will be revealed during the 19th Kwita Izina ceremony by different celebrities, officials, and outstanding people championing conservation.

Since the beginning of the naming ceremony first held in 2005, 374 baby gorillas have been named.

Inyenyeri's Child -Agashya Family

On June 27, Inyenyeri gave birth to a baby gorilla that will be joining the Agashya family of mountain gorillas.

Intango's son -Muhoza Family

This baby male gorilla was born onFebruary 19 to mother Intango from the Muhoza family of mountain gorillas.

Twitabweho's daughter -Muhoza Family

Born on March 28, this female gorilla is baby to mother from the Muhoza family of mountain gorillas.

Ishyaka's son -Mutobo Family

This baby male gorilla was born on October 8, 2022 to mother Ishyaka from the Mutobo family of mountain gorillas.

Akarabo's child -Hirwa Family

This baby gorilla was born on February 27 to mother Akarabo from the Hirwa family of mountain gorillas.

Teta's daughter -Pablo Family

This baby female gorilla was born on October 9, 2022 to mother Teta from the Pablo family of mountain gorillas.

Kurinda's daughter -Ntambara Family

This baby female gorilla was born on August 14, 2022 to mother Kurinda from the Ntambara family of mountain gorillas.

Gutangara's son -Dushishoze Family

This baby male gorilla was born on December 6, 2022 to mother Gutangara from the Dushishoze family of mountain gorillas.

Shishikara's son -Dushishoze Family

This baby male gorilla was born on September 22, 2022 to mother Shishikara from the Dushishoze family of mountain gorillas.

Taraja's daughter -Segasira Family

This baby female gorilla was born on February 22 to mother Taraja from the Segasira family of mountain gorillas.

Sugira's daughter -Isimbi Family

This baby female gorilla was born on March 1 to mother Sugira from the Isimbi family of mountain gorillas.

Isaro's son -Musirikari Family

This baby male gorilla was born on January 16 to mother Isaro from the Musirikari family of mountain gorillas.

Muntu's daughter -Musirikari Family

This baby female gorilla was born on May 14 to mother Muntu from the Musirikari family of mountain gorillas.

Icyamamare's son -Kwitonda Family

This baby male gorilla was born on September 4, 2022 to mother Icyamamare from the Kwitonda family of mountain gorillas.

Sulubika's daughter -Kwitonda Family

This baby female gorilla was born on December 12, 2022 to mother Sulubika from the Kwitonda family of mountain gorilla.

Ingenzi's son -Igisha Family

This baby male gorilla was born on 12 May 2023 to mother Ingenzi from the Igisha family of mountain gorillas.

Inkindi's daughter -Igisha Family

This baby female gorilla was born on May 7 to mother Inkindi from the Igisha family of mountain gorillas.

Ubudehe's daughter -Agashya Family

This baby female gorilla was born on 18 January 2023 to mother Ubudehe from the Agashya family of mountain gorillas.

Ubuhamya's daughter -Segasira Family

This baby female gorilla was born on May 29 to mother Ubuhamya from the Segasira family of mountain gorillas.

Akaramata's daughter -Mutobo Family

This baby female gorilla was born on July 1 to mother Akaramata from the Mutobo family of mountain gorillas.

Umurinzi's daughter -Sabyinyo Family

This baby female gorilla was born on September 21, 2022 to mother Umurinzi from the Sabyinyo family of mountain gorillas.

Mudakama's son -Mutobo Family

This baby male gorilla was born on October 29, 2022 to mother Mudakama from the Mutobo family of mountain gorillas.